T&T, Windwards the winners from Men’s Regional U-15s first round

Guyana, Barbados match-up abandoned without a ball

Trinidad & Tobago and the Windward Islands were the winners from Sunday’s first matchday of the 2026 CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s Tournament being contested across Guyana, Antigua, and Jamaica.

The new-look structure, which features three concurrent, five-match bilateral series, has set Guyana to host Barbados, the Leeward Islands to welcome the Windward Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago to travel to Jamaica.

T&T 102 for 8 (Thomas 21, Beharry 17*; Wright 2-18) beat Jamaica 96 for 9 (Buchanan 20, Bryce 17; Thomas 4-14) by 2 wickets (DLS)

T&T defeated Jamaica by 2 wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in their rain-affected encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Club in Kingston. In the match reduced to 34 overs a side, K'Hill Thomas (4/14) and Arnaldo Premchand (3/25) helped the Trinbagonians restrict Jamaica to 96 for 9 from their allotment. Thomas returned to top score with 21 for T&T, alongside Christiano Beharry, whose unbeaten 17 saw them to victory at 102 for 8 with 31 balls to spare.

Najai Wright (2/18) and Ranjay Thomas (2/23) were the pick of the young Jamaican bowlers.

Windwards 128 all out (John 37*, Armstrong 32; Marchan 5-46) beat Leewards 77 all out (Harris 12, Hero 11; Joseph 3-25) by 51 runs

Meanwhile, the Windward Islands turned in an impressive bowling display to defeat the Leeward Islands by 51 runs over at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Jershaun Joseph took 3 for 25 to help dismiss the Leewards for 77 in their hunt for 129. He was assisted by two wickets apiece from Dylan John (2/9), Ahmar Lavia (2/16), and Ron Charles (2/17).

John had earlier top-scored for the Windwards with an unbeaten 37, as Alex Armstrong contributed 32, before they were dismissed for 128. Ryan Marchan’s five-wicket haul (5/46) was the highlight of the Leewards bowling.

The contest between Guyana and Barbados at the Lusignan Cricket Ground in Guyana was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

A statement from Cricket West Indies confirmed that no winner will be crowned at the end of the competition, with the "primary focus on talent identification."