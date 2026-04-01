CPL welcomes the Jamaica Kingsmen

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Tuesday confirmed that the returning Jamaica franchise will be called the Kingsmen. The team was acquired by a USA-based ownership group led by Fawad Sarwar, which also owns the Minor League Cricket side, Chicago Kingsmen, as well as the newly established Hyderabad Kingsmen, a Pakistan Super League expansion team.

Jamaica previously hosted the Tallawahs franchise from the inaugural 2013 season of the CPL before it was made defunct following the 2023 edition, winning three titles in that time. Tallawahs owner Kris Persaud sold the franchise back to the CPL, citing a lack of support from the Jamaican government.

Sabina Park is set to host four matches when the tournament makes its long-awaited return to the island’s shores this summer. CPL CEO Pete Russell is “thrilled” the competition is returning to the country.

“Jamaica has always been a powerhouse in Caribbean cricket, and the involvement of an experienced international ownership group further highlights the growing global appeal of the CPL,” he said.

Fawad Sarwar, owner of the Jamaica Kingsmen, added: “Jamaica has a rich cricketing heritage and passionate fans, and we are committed to building a team that reflects that pride and competes at the highest level. We look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the CPL and to creating something truly special for the people of Jamaica in true Tallawah spirit.”