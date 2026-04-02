Windwards get second win, Guyana off the mark in Round 2 of Men’s Regional U-15s

Jamaica-T&T clash abandoned without a ball

The Windward Islands and Guyana were the teams to earn wins in the second round of the Cricket West Indies 2026 Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s Tournament, being contested across Guyana, Antigua, and Jamaica.

Windwards 167 all out (Lewis 28, Joseph 27; Williams 4-40) defeat Leewards 137 all out (Aedan Williams 33, Deshawn James 29; Davis 3-17) by 30 runs

The Windward Islands defeated the Leeward Islands by 30 runs on Tuesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda for their second consecutive win of the tournament.

Aedan Williams grabbed figures of 4 for 40 to help the Leewards dismiss the Windwards for 167 in 35.5 overs. He was assisted by Kamari France, who had 3 for 23. The Windwards had twenty-plus contributions from opener Derwin Lewis (28), captain Jershaun Joseph (27), Ahmaud Williams (26), Ahmar Lavia (23), and an unbeaten 21 from Dylon John.

Despite 33 from Aedan Williams, 29 from Deshawn James, and Isaiah Harris (23), the Leewards were dismissed for 137 in 39.3 overs. Nian Davis was the pick of the Windwards bowlers, with 3 for 17. There were two wickets apiece from Jershaun Joseph (2/21), Dylan John (2/22), and Kaleb Charles (2/27).

Guyana 137 for 8 (Bishop 37, Dowlin 20; McAllister 3-24) beat Barbados 61 all out (Francis 35, Batson 13; Reddy 4-8) by 76 runs

Guyana, in the meantime, defeated Barbados by 76 runs in their rescheduled match at the Police Sports Ground on Wednesday. The contest was moved from Lusignan Cricket Ground, where it was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday, following a similar occurrence during Sunday’s first round.

Guyana were restricted to 137 for 8 in the contest, reduced to 31 overs a side. Nathan Bishop top-scored with 37, while Makai Dowlin added 20 against figures of 3 for 24 from Jalan McAllister and Liam Sealy, 2 for 34. In their response, Barbados were bundled out for 61 in 20.1 overs. Leon Reddy led Guyana's attack, claiming 4 for 8, with Brandon Grimmond grabbing 3 for 9. Oshea Francis top-scored for Barbados with 35.

The contest between hosts Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago was abandoned without a ball being bowled.