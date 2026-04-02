9-wicket loss in final ODI underscores West Indies’ white-ball sweep to Australia

West Indies lost both T20Is and ODIs by 3-0 margins

Australia 137 for 1 (Litchfield 68*, Perry 33*; Munisar 1-35) beat West Indies 136 all out (Henry 42*, Matthews 34; King 5-19) by 9 wickets

The West Indies were swept by Australia in their three-match Women’s One-Day International series following a 9-wicket defeat in Thursday’s final game at Warner Park in St. Kitts & Nevis. Setting a target for the first time in the series, the hosts were bundled out for 136 in 35.4 overs via the destructive wrist of Alana King, who claimed 5 for 19.

Australia lost just the one wicket, chasing 137 for victory, losing Georgia Voll, who fell to Ashmini Munisar for 23, with the score 50 for 1 in the 9th over. Phoebe Litchfield (68*) was joined by Ellyse Perry (33*), and the pair shared in an 87-run unbroken second-wicket stand as they hunted down the target in 19.4 overs.

Deandra Dottin had earlier rejoined captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order in a partnership that was the most fruitful for the Caribbean side, with the pair sharing in a 38-run stand for the first wicket. The wicket of Dottin (22) was the first of three; the West Indies lost for 18 runs, along with debutant Shunelle Sawh (3) and veteran Stafanie Taylor (5), to be restricted to 56 for 3 in the 14th.

The attempted recovery from Matthews and deputy Chinelle Henry was cut short following a 22-run stand when King had the former caught for 34, with Jannillea Glasgow following for a duck two balls later, with Windies 78 for 5 in the 19th.

Henry and the returning Realeanna Grimmond then tested out the counterattacking theory, which brought them 37 runs (from 48 balls) before Grimmond fell to King for 20 with the score 115 for 6 in the 27th. The West Indies lost their remaining four wickets for 21 runs to be dismissed for 136, with Henry unbeaten on 42.