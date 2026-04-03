Otis Gibson steps into role as West Indies fast bowling consultant

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that former West Indies head coach Otis Gibson will return to the team in the capacity of fast bowling consultant. Gibson, whose official start date was March 1, is expected to fill the position for a year, with the potential of an extension. He served in a similar capacity for the West Indies’ series away to Nepal last September.

“I’m looking forward to working with the various coaches and the very talented group of bowlers in the Caribbean to assist in their development across all formats of the game," said Gibson.

A statement from CWI read, “With a demanding international calendar ahead, the role is expected to be instrumental in ensuring that the region’s fast bowlers maintain peak performance, fitness, and consistency across formats.”

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe has labelled Gibson’s appointment as a “critical investment in the strength, depth, and durability” of Windies’ pace bowling group ahead of their home season, which bowls off in June against Sri Lanka.

“Otis brings a wealth of experience, insight, and proven success at the highest level of the game, and his presence will be invaluable in guiding and supporting our fast bowlers to perform consistently at an elite level,” Bascombe said.