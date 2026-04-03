Windwards remain perfect; T&T win again in Men’s Regional U-15s

Guyana-Barbados clash abandoned without a ball bowled

A Derwin Lewis century led the Windward Islands to a third consecutive win in the ongoing 2026 Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s Tournament after defeating the Leeward Islands by 61 runs in Thursday’s latest round at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Windwards 217 all out (Lewis 102, Armstrong 47; France 4-42) beat Leewards 156 for 9 (Harris 33, Odlum 31; John 4-34) by 61 runs

Lewis’ magnificent 102 came in 128 balls and was backed up by 47 from opening partner Alex Armstrong as the Windwards were bowled out for 217 in 48.1 overs. Kamari France led the Leewards' attack, claiming figures of 4 for 42, with assistance from Aedan Williams (3/30).

Dylan John then took 4 for 34 to rip through the visitors’ top-order before they were eventually restricted to 156 for 9 in 43 overs. Isaiah Harris (33) and Dante Odlum (31) were the most promising Leewards batters on the day.

T&T 86 all out (Thomas 15, Boodoo 12; Livingston 4 for 25) beat Jamaica 47 all out (Johnson 15, Zachary Buchanan 9; Premchand 7-6) by 39 runs

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago continued their dominance over Jamaica, defeating the hosts by 39 runs in a low-scoring affair at JB Cricket Ground, St. Catherine, to claim their second win of the campaign. Chasing 87 for victory, Jamaica were skittled out for 47 in 27.5 overs.

Arnaldo Premchand was the chief destroyer with quite magnificent figures of 7 for 6, as one Jamaican batter made it to double figures—Jeremiah Johnson, 15. The top score for T&T was also 15 from K’Hill Thomas, with Samir Boodoo contributing 12.

Raheim Livingston was the pick of the Jamaican bowlers, grabbing 4 for 25, with Rajae McGeachy finishing with figures of 3 for 21.

The game between hosts Guyana and Barbados was abandoned without a ball being bowled.