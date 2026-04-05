Windwards, T&T continue to dominate Men’s Regional U-15s

No play was possible between Guyana and Barbados

The Windward Islands claimed a fourth consecutive win in the ongoing 2026 Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s Tournament, defeating the Leeward Islands this time by a 6-wicket margin at the Bethesda Sports Ground in Antigua on Saturday.

Windwards 84 for 4 (Williams 32*, Davis 32; Miller 2-11) beat Leewards 80 all out (Farrell 26, Odlum 17*; Charles 2-8) by 6 wickets

Chasing 81 runs for victory, identical scores of 32 from Ahmaud Williams (who finished unbeaten) and Nian Davis saw the visitors complete a comfortable win at 84 for 4 in 10.4 overs. Elijah Miller (2/11) and Adoni Ali (2/15) grabbed two wickets apiece for the Leewards.

Meanwhile, there was a trio of two-wicket spells, which helped the Windwards dismiss the hosts for 80 in 23.2 overs. Kaleb Charles produced an economical 2 for 8, alongside Dillon Joseph (2/16) and Jershaun Joseph (2/21).

Karese Farrell top-scored for Leewards with 26.

T&T 183 for 9 (Mongru 39, Premchand 32; Buchanan 3-19) beat Jamaica 144 all out (Shaw 24, Wolliston 24; Premchand 3-14) by 39 runs

Elsewhere on Saturday, Trinidad and Tobago earned their third win over Jamaica this season, defeating the hosts by 39 runs at Boys Town in Kingston. Chasing 184 runs for victory, Jamaica were dismissed for 144 in 46.3 overs, courtesy of three wickets apiece from Arnaldo Premchand (3/14) and Samir Boodoo (3/15).

Jayden Shaw and Daniel Wolliston had identical scores of 24 in Jamaica’s chase. Keshav Mongru had earlier led the T&T scorers with 39, with Premchand adding 32 as they were restricted to 183 for 9 in their 50 overs. Zachary Buchanan was the pick of the Jamaica bowlers with figures of 3 for 19.

For a third time in four rounds, the clash between hosts Guyana and Barbados was abandoned without a ball being bowled.