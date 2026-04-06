Men’s Regional U-15: Windwards, T&T and Guyana earn series wins

Jamaica get consolation victory over T&T

The Windward Islands finished the 2026 campaign of Cricket West Indies’ Rising Stars Under-15 Men’s tournament with a perfect record, following a tense 2-wicket win over the Leeward Islands at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, sweeping the series 5-0.

Windwards 140 for 8 (Justin 30, St. Hillaire 20; Marchan 2-16) beat Leewards 137 all out (Williams 51, James 32; Davis 3-19) by 2 wickets

In pursuit of 138 runs for victory, Nicken Justin 30, Aaron St. Hillaire 20, and 19 from Nian Davis helped the Windwards to a successful chase at 140 for 8 in 39 overs. There were two wickets apiece from the Leewards trio of Ryan Marchan (2/16), Aedan Williams (2/27), and Kamari France (2/32).

Now, despite an unbeaten half-century from Aedan Williams (51), the Leewards were earlier dismissed for 137 inside 42.5 overs, as Nian Davis’ 3 for 19 spearheaded the visitors’ bowling attack.

Guyana 115 for 7 (Nabbie 26, Dhanraj 16*; Sahadeo 2-14) beat Barbados 79 for 9 (Sargeant 30, Parris 11; Seecharan 4-5) by 37 runs (DLS)

Following three abandoned games, Guyana clinched their series over Barbados with a 37-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the final round at the Albion Sports Complex, which gave them a 2-0 win.

In the contest reduced to 20 overs a side, Asgallary Nabbie’s 26 and an unbeaten 16 from Gautam Dhanraj led the Guyanese to 115 for 7 from their allotment, against two wickets apiece from Barbadian trio Shiv Sahadeo (2/14), Michael Bend (2/21), and Liam Sealy (2/29).

Skipper Lomar Seecharan then claimed outstanding figures of 4 for 5 to help restrict Barbados to 79 for 9 in their response, despite 30 from top scorer Shawnico Sargeant.

Jamaica 75 for 5 (Buchanan 18, McGeachy 15; McKnight 2-9) beat T&T 74 all out (Mongru 24, Mongru 15; Turner 5-19) by 5 wickets

Meanwhile, the series between hosts Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago finished 3-1 after the Jamaicans claimed a consolation 5-wicket win in Monday’s final round at Melbourne Park, Kingston.

Chasing 75 runs for victory, Jamaica found themselves 52 for 5 in the 19th over before a 23-run unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Jabari Ralph (13*) and Raheim Livingston (9*) stemmed the flow of wickets and brought them home at 75 for 5 in 26.2.

Zachary Buchanan (18) and Rajae McGeachy (15) had earlier top-scored for the home team, against two wickets apiece from Giovanni McKnight (2/9) and Sanjiv Bachu (2/19).

Hugh Turner’s five-wicket haul was the highlight of the Jamaican bowling. He claimed 5 for 19 to help dismiss T&T for 74 in 23.2 overs. Turner had help from Buchanan, who grabbed 3 for 9, against top-scorer Nityum Mongru (24).