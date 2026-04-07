Sinclair’s non-inclusion in Harpy Eagles squad driven by ‘disciplinary issues'

The first report of “disruptive behaviour” came during the 2024 Super50 Cup

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has confirmed that the non-selection of all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in the Harpy Eagles’ squad ahead of the 2026 West Indies Championship was dictated by “disruptive behavior.”

According to Chairman of Selectors Ramnaresh Sarwan, Sinclair was “disobedient” to Captain Tevin Imlach during a recent practice match at the Everest Cricket Club in which he “walked off the field.”

“He claimed that he had to go to the washroom, which is okay,” Imlach began to expound. “But he went off, changed into his casual clothing, and was up at the pavilion. So it looked like he didn't have plans to come back on the field.”

Cricket Operations Manager Anthony D'Andrade revealed that Sinclair’s first official violation dates back to the 2024 Super50 Cup when the GCB “received a report” from head coach Ryan Hercules of the spinner’s “disruptive behaviour on and off the field." The incident led to Sinclair losing his central contract.

“The management of that team arranged a meeting during that tour, and Kevin failed to turn up to that meeting,” D'Andrade continued.

“The Guyana Cricket Board also invited him to a meeting after replacing him in the squad, two days after he was scheduled to return to Guyana. He did not return to Guyana. He took it upon himself to rebook at the same hotel that the team was staying, missed the flight, and obviously missed a meeting with the GCB.”

D'Andrade went on to denounce any claim of victimization by reminding that Sinclair has since represented the Harpy Eagles in the West Indies Championship and the Breakout League. He was again reported for “disrupting training sessions" in February.

Sinclair has since responded to the GCB’s statement, seeking to clarify the Everest incident.

“I requested permission from the captain to briefly leave the field due to illness (diarrhea). I was denied the opportunity to resume bowling and was told that I had walked off the field,” Sinclair said.

The 26-year-old also said that what has been termed as disruptive behaviour in 2024 was his response to being subjected to “dangerous beamers” in training.