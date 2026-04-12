Wickham's century, Motie's 6-fer highlight return of 4-Day Championship

Ackeem Auguste (95) was among the standout performers on Day 1

Barbados Pride

Jamaica 17 without loss (McKenzie 8*, Campbell 3*) trail Barbados 348 (Wickham 153, Mayers 64, Marquino Mindley 4-32) by 331 runs

The 2026 West Indies Championship bowled off on Sunday with all six contesting teams in action across three venues in its new format.

Kevin Wickham’s magnificent 153 against the Jamaica Scorpions at Chedwin Park was the highlight of Day 1 action. Wickham starred for Barbados Pride, who compiled 348 in 81.4 overs, batting first. He shared in a 117-run fourth-wicket stand with Kyle Mayers, who contributed 64, before adding 130 runs with Shamar Springer (40) for the sixth wicket.

Marquino Mindley (4/32) and Peat Salmon (4/104) led the Scorpions attack before openers Kirk McKenzie (8*) and John Campbell (3*) survived a tricky six overs for the hosts, who got to stumps at 17 without loss, 331 runs behind the visitors.

Guyana 2 without loss (Chanderpaul 2*, Nandu 0*) trail Windwards 286 all out (Auguste 95, John 42, Motie 6-73) by 284 runs

Over at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, Tagenarine Chanderpaul (2*) and Matthew Nandu, who is yet to score, will resume batting on Day 2 for defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, who are 284 runs adrift of the Windward Islands Volcanoes' first innings total of 286 all out, after getting to close of play at 2 without loss.

Opener Ackeem Auguste earlier hit a fine 95 for the Windwards, who were dismissed for 286 in 86.1 overs, with Ryan John adding 42 batting at No. 9. West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie ended with impressive figures of 6 for 73, as Keemo Paul claimed 2 for 27.

T&T 62 without loss (Lewis 28*, Cooper 22*) trail Leewards 138 all out (Hamilton 44, Andrew 27, Charles 3-9) by 76 runs

Elsewhere on the twin island, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have eaten into the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ first innings 138 all out in 60.5 overs, getting to stumps at 62 without loss. Openers Evin Lewis (28*) and Cephas Cooper (22*) will resume batting for the Red Force, who trail by 76 runs.

Jahmar Hamilton top-scored for the Hurricanes with 44, with Jewel Andrew adding 27, against three wickets apiece from spinners Bryan Charles (3/9) and Khary Pierre (3/34). West Indies seamer Jayden Seales grabbed 2 for 31 in 16 overs.