Government of Antigua and Barbuda throws support behind High-Performance Campus

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has welcomed the approval by the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the establishment of a landmark Cricket West Indies Campus and high-performance center at Coolidge in Antigua, describing the initiative as a transformational investment in the future of West Indies cricket.

The project, which will be implemented in phases between 2026 and 2030, will see the redevelopment of the 20-acre campus in Coolidge now solely owned by CWI to create a fully integrated ecosystem for elite cricket development, sports science, education, and commercial activity.

This proposal was approved by the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda following a recent meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Minister of Sport Daryl Matthew, where the details of the project were shared by CWI representatives, including President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow and CEO Chris Dehring. ​

CWI President, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow (right) and CEO Chris Dehring (left) in recent discussions with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, The Hon. Gaston Browne



President Shallow welcomed the government's approval of the proposal, stating:

“We are deeply appreciative of the government of Antigua and Barbuda for their vision and support of this transformative initiative. This campus stands as a pivotal investment in the future of West Indies cricket, providing a centralized platform to strengthen our player development pathway and elevate the standard, consistency, and competitiveness of our teams across all formats. Equally significant, it enhances our capacity to build a more robust and diversified financial model, harnessing the synergies of sport, tourism, content production, and innovation to secure the long-term sustainability and growth of West Indies cricket.”

The world-class facility will serve as a central hub for high-performance training, advanced analytics, and athlete preparation, ensuring that players across the region benefit from modern infrastructure, data-driven coaching, and integrated support systems. Importantly, the inclusion of a full-time cricket academy and high school will provide a structured environment for young talent, combining academic development with elite cricket training and expanding access to opportunity for the next generation.

CEO Chris Dehring spoke to the importance of the move in relation to the long-term growth and continued viability of the sport in the region. ​ ​

“The development of a world-class high-performance campus is a necessary first step in modernizing our production pipeline, fully embracing the use of advanced technology, including simulators and other high-tech training equipment. But we can’t stop here. This campus will benefit all countries in the Caribbean, and we hope Antigua & Barbuda’s lead will inspire others to establish similar facilities."



CWI also accentuated the project’s considerable commercial value, framing it as a critical step toward building a more sustainable and diversified financial future for the organization. ​

The integration of sports tourism, broadcasting infrastructure, events, and hospitality offerings will unlock new revenue streams, reduce reliance on traditional income sources, and enhance the overall commercial ecosystem surrounding West Indies cricket.

The co-location of CWI’s administrative headquarters and key partners, alongside a dedicated broadcast and production facility, will further strengthen operational efficiency while positioning the region as a central hub for global cricket content creation and distribution.