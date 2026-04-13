Jangoo's century helps Red Force build 242-run lead against Hurricanes

The Guyana-Windwards and Jamaica-Barbados match-ups are being closely contested

T&T 380 for 5 (Jangoo 133*, Da Silva 62; Thomas 3-82) lead Leewards 138 all out (Hamilton 44, Andrew 27, Charles 3-9) by 242 runs

The West Indies Championship continued on Monday with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force building a 242-run first-innings lead over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda in what has been the most dominant first-round display.

Replying to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes' total of 138 all out, Amir Jangoo’s magnificent unbeaten knock of 133 propelled the Red Force to 380 for 5 at stumps on Monday’s second day. Captain Joshua Da Silva contributed 62, with opener Evin Lewis adding 49. Jangoo will resume batting on Day 3 alongside Terrance Hind, who ended the day on 55 not out.

Pacer Oshane Thomas has so far claimed figures of 3 for 82 for the Hurricanes. T&T had begun the day on 62 without loss.

Guyana 257 for 9 (Savory 77, Chanderpaul 70; Tyson 4-64) trail Windwards 286 all out (Auguste 95, John 42, Motie 6-73) by 29 runs

Meanwhile, nine wickets fell on the day over at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where champions the Guyana Harpy Eagles moved to within 29 runs of the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ first innings total of 286 all out.

The Harpy Eagles, who began the day on two without loss, had 70-plus contributions from Kemol Savory (77) and opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (70) to get to stumps on 257 for 9.

Gilon Tyson led the Volcanoes' attack, claiming figures of 4 for 64, while Kenneth Dember grabbed 3 for 48. Ryan John has so far taken 2 for 52 to add to his first innings score of 42.

Jamaica 275 for 6 (Brown 61, Salmon 38*; Warrican 2-40) trail Barbados 348 (Wickham 153, Mayers 64, Marquino Mindley 4-32) by 73 runs

Hosts the Jamaica Scorpions will begin Day 3 at Chedwin Park still 73 runs adrift of the Barbados Pride’s first innings total of 348 all out, having gotten to stumps on 275 for 6. Carlos Brown (61) top-scored for the Scorpions, with 30-plus contributions from Peat Salmon (38 not out), Romaine Morris (35), and captain John Campbell, who added 34.

Spinner Jomel Warrican has been the pick of the Pride bowlers, having so far claimed figures of 2 for 40.