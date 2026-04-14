Red Force ride Jangoo double, Hinds' ton to innings win over Leewards

Despite Ambris’ 107, Guyana and Barbados are in control elsewhere

T&T 507 for 5 dec. (Jangoo 203*, Hinds 100*; Thomas 3-98) beat Leewards 138 & 98 all out (Greaves 56*, Doram 16; Khary Pierre 4-37) by an innings and 271 runs

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force earned the first victory of this season’s West Indies Championship, romping to an emphatic innings and 271-run win inside three days over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Overnight batters Amir Jangoo and Terrance Hinds both went on to achieve milestones as the Red Force racked up a first-innings lead of 369 after adding 127 runs to their overnight 380 for 5 to declare on 507 in 145 overs, without losing any wickets on the day.

Jangoo added 70 to notch an unbeaten double-ton (203), alongside Terrance Hinds, who was also left unbeaten while adding 45 to his overnight 55 for an even 100.

Khary Pierre then grabbed figures of 4 for 37 to help dismiss the Hurricanes for 98 in 52.3 overs, despite an unbeaten 56 from Justin Greaves. There were two wickets apiece for Bryan Charles (2/15) and Anderson Phillip (2/18). Seamer Jayden Seales claimed 1 for 16 in 12 overs.

Guyana 264 all out & 38 for 1 (Imlach 27*, Nandu 7*; John 1-17) need 194 runs to defeat Windwards 286 all out & 209 (Ambris 107*, Descarte 39; Motie 4-46)

Meanwhile, 12 wickets fell on the day over at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where champions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles, require an additional 194 runs for victory heading into Wednesday’s finale against the Windward Islands Hurricanes.

Chasing 232 runs for the win, the Harpy Eagles got to stumps on 38 for 1 with captain Tevin Imlach (27*) and opener Matthew Nandu (7) at the crease.

Windwards had earned a 22-run first-innings lead, conceding just seven additional runs before claiming the lone remaining wicket to dismiss the Harpy Eagles, who began the day on 257 for 9, for 264 in 88.3 overs. Gilon Tyson led the Windwards attack, finishing with figures of 5 for 69.

Now, despite a valiant 107 not out from Sunil Ambris, the Windwards were bowled out for 209 inside 65 overs in their second time at bat, thanks to Gudakesh Motie’s 4 for 46, with a lead of 231 runs. There were two wickets apiece for Keemo Paul (2/31), Nial Smith (2/47), and Veerasammy Permaul (2/53).

Barbados 348 & 255 for 5 (Wickham 81*, Moseley 65; Mansingh 2-56) lead Jamaica 342 all out (Brown 61, Smith 49*; Warrican 5-71) by 261 runs

The Barbados Pride have so far built a second-innings lead of 261 runs over hosts the Jamaica Scorpions at Chedwin Park after getting to close of play on 255 for 5 with first-innings centurion Kevin Wickham (81*) set to resume batting alongside Shamar Springer (37*).

Shayne Moseley made 65 while Kraigg Brathwaite added 44 against figures of 2 for 56 for Abhijai Mansingh and Peat Salmon 2 for 63.

Barbados had earlier earned a slender 6-run first innings lead by dismissing the Scorpions for 342 in 112.4 overs after the hosts added 85 runs to their overnight score of 275 for 6. Peat Salmon (45) added 7 to his overnight score, with Romaine Morris (42) and Odean Smith (49*) also offering 40-plus contributions.

Jomel Warrican was the pick of the Barbados bowlers, grabbing 5 for 71.