CWI to form long-term alliance with Canada’s Global T20

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced plans to formalize a strategic partnership with NCL Canada Inc. (NCL), the current owner and operator of Canada’s Global T20 league (GT20). A statement from CWI said the alliance would be “focused on the development and growth of the Global T20 tournament and its supporting ecosystem in North America and the Caribbean.”

The collaboration includes the possibility of CWI taking an ownership stake in the league, as well as the acquisition of a franchise within the competition, along with “broader commercial opportunities.”

Both organizations are exploring avenues to facilitate the participation of Canadian teams in future CWI tournaments, further enhancing competitive opportunities and cross-regional engagement. CWI’s High-Performance Centre, which is set to be constructed in Antigua, would also be made available to Canadian players for training.

Arun Agarwal, Chairman of NCL GT20 Canada, emphasized the broader impact in a market where immigrant communities, youth participation, and a rising professional scene have positioned the country as the sport's next great frontier.

“Cricket’s growth in North America is no longer theoretical; it’s happening,” Agarwal said. “By creating opportunities for enhanced competition, opening access to high-performance training in the Caribbean, and building a true development pipeline, we are giving young players something that hasn’t existed here before, a clear, credible path from learning the game to playing it professionally. That’s how you build a sport that lasts.”

Speaking on the significance of the discussions, CWI President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow stated:

“This is a pivotal and forward-looking moment for West Indies and Canadian cricket. As the only ICC Full Member nation in the hemisphere, this collaboration promises tremendous mutual potential. For Cricket Canada, it could very well be a defining moment for their cricket development. Equally important, Canada represents to CWI the kind of market that could have a significant impact on our commercial growth.”