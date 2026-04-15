Regional 4-Day: Jamaica and Guyana script wins on electric final day

Three centuries were recorded on the final day of the Jamaica-Barbados contest

Jamaica Scorpions

Guyana 264 & 233 for 6 (Imlach 82, Nandu 58; John 2-48) beat Windwards 286 & 209 (Ambris 107*, Descarte 39; Motie 4-46) by 4 wickets

The Guyana Harpy Eagles commenced their defense of the West Indies Championship in ideal fashion, defeating the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 4 wickets on Wednesday’s final day of their round one encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Harpy Eagles, who began the day on 38 for 1, needing an additional 194 runs for victory, were handed a sturdy foundation from overnight batsmen captain Tevin Imlach (82) and Matthew Nandu (58).

The pair shared in a 137-run second-wicket stand to bring the Harpy Eagles to within 94 runs of victory, before useful contributions from Kemol Savory (24) and Gudakesh Motie (23) saw them to a successful chase at 233 for 6 in 78.4 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Ryan John (2/48) and Kenneth Dember (2/75).

Jamaica 342 & 326 for 3 (McKenzie 135*, Campbell 126; McAllister 1-41) beat Barbados 348 & 317 for 8 dec. (Wickham 108*, Moseley 65; Mindley 3-48) by 7 wickets

Meanwhile, hosts the Jamaica Scorpions claimed a stunning 7-wicket victory over the Barbados Pride at Chedwin Park, chasing 324 in just over two sessions to secure a famous win.

Three centuries were registered on the day, with Kirk McKenzie (135*) and John Campbell (126) both recording milestones for the home side. The pair batted 48.5 overs in a 242-run opening stand to first take the sting out of the Pride attack before going on the offensive.

McKenzie also shared in a crucial 53-run third-wicket stand with Carlos Brown (21), which helped Jamaica secure the win at 326 for 3 in 61 overs.

Barbados had earlier batted the majority of the first session, adding 62 to their overnight score of 255 for 5, to declare on 317 for 8, setting the Scorpions 323 runs for victory. Kevin Wickham, who began the day on 81, followed up his first innings' 153 with an unbeaten 108 to record twin hundreds. Marquino Mindley (3/48) was the pick of the Scorpions bowlers as Abhijai Mansingh (2/26) and Peat Salmon (2/79) claimed two wickets each.

Jamaica Scorpions

Jamaica 342 & 326 for 3 (McKenzie 135*, Campbell 126; McAllister 1-41) beat Barbados 348 & 317 for 8 dec. (Wickham 108*, Moseley 65; Mindley 3-48) by 7 wickets

Meanwhile, hosts the Jamaica Scorpions claimed a stunning 7-wicket victory over the Barbados Pride at Chedwin Park, chasing 323 in just over two sessions to secure a famous win.

Three centuries were registered on the day, with Kirk McKenzie (135*) and John Campbell (126) both recording milestones for the home side. The pair batted 48.5 overs in a 242-run opening stand to first take the sting out of the Pride attack before going on the offensive.

McKenzie also shared in a crucial 53-run third-wicket stand with Carlos Brown (21), which helped Jamaica secure the win at 326 for 3 in 61 overs.

Barbados had earlier batted the majority of the first session, adding 62 to their overnight score of 255 for 5, to declare on 317 for 8, setting the Scorpions 323 runs for victory. Kevin Wickham, who began the day on 81, followed up his first innings' 153 with an unbeaten 108 to record twin hundreds. Marquino Mindley (3/48) was the pick of the Scorpions bowlers as Abhijai Mansingh (2/26) and Peat Salmon (2/79) claimed two wickets each.