CPL heading to Arnos Vale for historic first

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that its 2026 season will begin on August 7, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosting matches for the very first time, with three fixtures set to take place at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

A statement from the CPL says the move "marks an exciting expansion in host venues" for the competition and reinforces the tournament's “commitment to bringing world-class T20 cricket to fans across the Caribbean.”

Arnos Vale leg of CPL 2026:

August 7 - Jamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

August 8 - St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders

August 9 - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs. St. Lucia Kings

The addition of the Jamaica Kingsmen means there will be seven participating teams in this year’s competition, another first. Fixtures are set to be contested across eight venues: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

CPL CEO Pete Russell explained the importance of the expansion.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing the CPL to St. Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time,” he said. “Expanding into new territories is an important part of our vision, and Arnos Vale is a fantastic venue with a proud cricketing history. We know the fans in St. Vincent & the Grenadines are passionate about the game, and we can’t wait to experience the energy and atmosphere they will bring.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ​the Honourable Kaschaka Cupid, highlighted the potential impact the CPL will have on the territory.

“Hosting CPL matches at Arnos Vale is a significant moment for our nation,” Cupid said. “This tournament is the premier sporting event in the Caribbean, and we are excited to welcome players, officials, and supporters from across the region and beyond. In addition to showcasing top-tier cricket, these matches present a perfect opportunity to highlight the beauty and hospitality of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.”

The CPL will run up until September 20.