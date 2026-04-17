BCA President “concerned” by indebted territories being awarded int'l matches

Hope: “There are others who bid and don't pay on time but yet get all the cricket."

Calvin Hope

President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Calvin Hope, has recommitted to his criticism of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) decision to overlook the Kensington Oval as a host venue for the 2026 first-class and international seasons.

Hope, who was speaking on Mason and Guest, voiced his apprehension regarding the “fairness” of a selection criterion that favours indebted countries, labelling it "flawed."

“I am on record consistently raising concerns about the allocation of matches to territories that owe CWI several million dollars and tend to get all the cricket,” he began.

Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana are set to accommodate Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan across all three formats for the international home season beginning in June.

“I did say that I am disappointed that no matches are scheduled for Kensington Oval,” Hope continued. “And in that context, I said that the selection criteria are flawed. And that was the basis on which I raised my concern.”

With Barbados Pride also contesting their bilateral series in the West Indies Championship away to Jamaica, Hope went on to question the benefits of shareholders fulfilling financial obligations.

“Now, it can't be fair to shareholders who are paying up to Cricket West Indies when they enforce a bid situation for matches,” he said. “There are territories and shareholders who pay their money for the matches that they get. And there are others who bid and don't pay on time but get [to host] all the cricket all the time.”

Hope went on to explain that tenders are undertaken for high-profile tours and ICC events, underlined by an upfront payment practice.

“But somehow, some territories get the matches, don't pay, and the debt remains outstanding,” he said.

While Hope was quick to add that “Barbados is not one of those territories,” he doubted whether the confirmed 2026 hosts had cleared their debts with the regional board.

“If all the debts have been cleared, well, come and say so," Hope concluded.