Regional 4-Day: Harpy Eagles take control in rain-affected second round

Leewards–T&T pushing for early result as runs flow at Sabina Park

Champions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles, are in control of their contest against the Windward Islands Volcanoes after two days of action in the second round of the ongoing West Indies Championship.

Meanwhile, the contest featuring the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force has progressed rapidly, with runs continuing to flow between the Jamaica Scorpions and the Barbados Pride.

Guyana 361 for 8 (Savory 72, Paul 56; Dember 3-82) lead Windwards 151 all out (John 37, Leo 36; Smith 5-36) by 210 runs

The Harpy Eagles are in a commanding position against the Volcanoes at the Antigua Recreation Ground after batting the entire day to build a 210-run lead.

Guyana, who began Day 2 on 130 for 2, got to stumps at 361 for eight, responding to the Volcanoes' first-innings 151 all out.

Kemol Savory (72) has so far top-scored for Guyana, with Keemo Paul (56) and Richie Looknauth (42) adding valuable contributions. Kenneth Dember (3/82) has been the pick of the Windwards bowlers.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul added six runs to his overnight score and was dismissed for a leaden-footed, 196-ball 35. Skipper Tevin Imlach, the other overnight batsman, added five runs and was dismissed for nine.

Veerasammy Permaul (25*) and Shamar Joseph (10*) will resume batting for Guyana on Day 3.

T&T Red Force

Leewards 131 & 136 for 6 (Louis 73, Hamilton 41*; Seales 6-33) lead T&T 175 all out (Goolie 51*, Da Silva 36; Pitman 6-52) by 92 runs

The contest between the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda is racing toward a result, with the Hurricanes 92 runs ahead with just four second-innings wickets in hand.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has so far accounted for all wickets in a fiery spell of six for 33, restricting the Leewards to 136 for six at stumps.

The Red Force, who earlier began the day on 85 for 6, added 90 runs to their overnight total to be dismissed for 175 in 60 overs.

Kelvin Pitman impressed with a five-wicket haul of his own, finishing with figures of six for 52. Oshane Thomas grabbed three for 52.

Jyd Goolie top-scored for T&T with an unbeaten 51* while skipper Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 36.

Barbados 125 for 1 (Moseley 53, Brathwaite 51; Salmon 1-26) trail Jamaica 457 all out (McKenzie 114, Campbell 96; Springer 3-99) by 332 runs

Meanwhile, runs continued to flow in the match-up between hosts, the Jamaica Scorpions and the Barbados Pride, at Sabina Park.

Responding to the Scorpions’ first-innings 457 all out, the Pride got to 125 for one before rain forced stumps after two sessions of play, with the visitors still trailing by 332 runs.

Shayne Moseley (53) and Kraigg Brathwaite (51*) shared in a 105-run opening stand, laying the platform for the Pride’s response before the former was bowled by Peat Salmon (1/26).

Odean Smith’s attacking innings had earlier accounted for 54 of the 99 runs the Jamaicans added to their overnight 358 for 4, to be dismissed on the stroke of lunch for a mammoth 457 in 103 overs.

Brad Barnes (40), who began the day on 34, added just six runs. Romaine Morris added 16 to his overnight 9 before being dismissed for 25.

Shamar Springer (3/99) was the pick of the Pride bowlers, while there were two wickets each for Johann Layne (2/67), Jomel Warrican (2/89), and Roston Chase (2/92).