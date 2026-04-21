Windies legend Gayle buys into European T20 Premier League franchise

Chris Gayle (Alex Davidson-via Getty Images)

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the co-owner of a Glasgow-based franchise in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which is set to have its inaugural season this summer.

The enterprise is said to be a partnership between the Jamaican and the Indian-based entertainment business, Mugafi Group.

"Europe represents cricket's final frontier, and the ETPL has the potential to unravel promising local talent and nurture future heroes who will strengthen the sport in that region," said Gayle.

According to the BCC, the rights to the team, which will be called Glasgow Mugafians, have been bought for approximately US 15 million dollars over a 10-year period.

While the ETPL is a collaborative effort among the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, the league is jointly owned by Bollywood actor and film producer Abhishek Bachchan alongside Rules Sport Tech, a private Indian company.

The other five franchises will be based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Belfast, Dublin, and Edinburgh, with the tournament set to be played from 26 August to 20 September.