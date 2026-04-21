Motie and Permaul spin Guyana to innings win over Windwards; draw looms in Scorpions-Pride contest

Guyana 491 all out (Permaul 82*, Savory 72; Dember 4-113) beat Windwards 151 & 199 (Auguste 91, Hodge 27; Motie 5-51) by an innings and 141 runs

The Guyana Harpy Eagles earned their second consecutive win of the ongoing West Indies Championship, thumping the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 141 runs inside three days at the Recreation Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Harpy Eagles, who resumed batting on 361 for 8, added 130 runs to be dismissed for a mammoth 491 in 157.1 overs, a first-innings lead of 340. Veerasammy Permaul supplemented his overnight 25 with 57 runs, going on to top score with an unbeaten 82.

Partner Shamar Joseph (46) added 36 to his ten as the pair went on to share in a 74-run ninth-wicket stand. Permaul then put on 86 with Nial Smith (37) for the last wicket.

Kenneth Dember’s 4 for 113 was the highlight of the Volcanoes’ bowling as Shadrack Descarte finished with figures of 2 for 67.

The fight to make the Harpy Eagles bat again turned out to be a lone act by Ackeem Auguste (91), who fell agonizingly short of a century for the second time this season.

Gudakesh Motie (5/51) led the destruction via spin to help dismiss the Windwards for 199 in 48.3 overs. Veerasammy Permaul also impressed, claiming 4 for 20.

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Barbados 460 for 5 (Brathwaite 176, Wickham 105; Peat Salmon 4-100) lead Jamaica 457 all out (McKenzie 114, Campbell 96; Springer 3-99) by 3 runs

Meanwhile, the Barbados Pride will enter the final day of their contest against hosts the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park with a slender first innings lead of 3 runs. The Pride, who began the day on 125 for 1, added 335 runs to get to stumps at 460 for five, responding to the Scorpions’ 457 all out.

Only four wickets fell on the day as the overnight Kraigg Brathwaite led a strong response from the visitors, hitting a magnificent hundred (176) alongside Kevin Wickham (105), who continued his rich form with a third consecutive century.

The pair shared in a 155-run stand for the third wicket. Jonathan Drakes added 55, with Kyle Mayers (16*) and Leniko Boucher (12*) set to resume batting on Day 4.

Peat Salmon has been the pick of the Jamaican bowlers so far, claiming 4 for 100.