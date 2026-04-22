Amazon Warriors battle Francisco Unicorns on GSL opening night

The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) has unveiled the full match schedule for its 2026 edition, set to take place from July 23 to August 1, 2026.

The home side Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on the San Francisco Unicorns in the evening game of the tournament's opening day, following the curtain raiser between the Lahore Qalandars and Perth Scorchers XI.

The Desert Vipers will be the only inactive team on Matchday 1 of the five-team tournament.

The competition will be contested in a round-robin format that leads into a knockout finals with the league stage set to culminate on July 29, after which the top teams will advance to the knockout phase.

The Qualifier match (2nd place vs. 3rd place) is scheduled for Friday, July 31, with the winner advancing to the championship decider.

The tournament will conclude with the Final on Saturday, August 1, where the top-ranked team will face the Qualifier winner for the coveted GSL title.

All matches will be played at the iconic Providence Stadium.