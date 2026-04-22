Jamaica Scorpions survive late scare to earn draw against Barbados Pride

Barbados took a conservative approach on the final day at Sabina Park

Jamaica 457 & 90 for 4 (Campbell 42*, Brown 13; Layne 2-15) draw with Barbados 626 for 8 dec. (Brathwaite 176, Wickham 105; Peat Salmon 4-147)

The Jamaica Scorpions survived a late scare to earn a draw against the Barbados Pride in the second contest of their West Indies Regional 4-Day Championship bilateral series at Sabina Park on Wednesday.

The Pride, who began the day on 460 for five, batted for two sessions on the final day, amassing 626 for eight before declaring 25 minutes ahead of Tea, with a lead of 169 runs.

Kyle Mayers added 68 to his overnight 16 before falling for 84. Johann Layne (43*) and Shamar Springer (36) then shared in a brisk 74-run eighth-wicket stand before the latter’s wicket triggered a declaration after 154.3 overs.

Barbados Pride's Kraigg Brathwaite and Jamaica Scorpions' Jeavor Royal

Peat Salmon (4/147) was the pick of the Scorpions bowlers, as Odean Smith claimed figures of 2 for 90.

Seeking to avoid defeat, the Jamaicans lost one wicket before the interval and were quickly restricted to 46 for 4 upon the resumption.

Still, amidst dropped chances, close appeals, and an extra half an hour of play, a 131-ball, 44-run partnership between a hobbling John Campbell (42*) and Romaine Morrison (5*) saw the Jamaicans to a draw at 90 for 4 in 39.4 overs.

Johann Layne (2/15) led the Barbados attack.