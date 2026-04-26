Barbados eye big first innings total in final playoff push

Guyana and T&T score modestly on Day 1 of final round

Barbados Pride

The third and final round of the 2026 West Indies Championship bowled off on Sunday across three venues, with playoff places still up for grabs.

Windwards 22 for 1 (Pascal 13*, Hodge 7*; Smith 1-11) trail Guyana 242 all out (Chanderpaul 69, Paul 64; John 4-28) by 220 runs

Stephan Pascal (13*) and Kavem Hodge (7*) will resume batting for the Windward Islands Volcanoes, who will enter Day 2 trailing leaders the Guyana Harpy Eagles by 220 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Volcanoes negotiated a tricky eight overs before getting to stumps at 22 for the loss of Ackeem Auguste (2), responding to Guyana’s first-innings total of 242 all out.

Ryan John (4/28) had earlier led the Windwards attack to dismiss Guyana in 79.5 overs. He was assisted by Darel Cyrus, who claimed 3 for 79.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (69) and Keemo Paul (64) were the top-scorers for the Harpy Eagles.

T&T 247 for 3 (Da Silva 72*, Jangoo 69*; Thomas 2-44) vs Leewards (Yet to Bat)

After losing the entire first session to rain, the second-placed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force compiled 247 for three in 64 overs against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

The Red Force were restricted to 115 for three before captain Joshua Da Silva (72*) and Amir Jangoo (69*) shared in a 132-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand to see out the day.

Jason Mohammed had earlier contributed 47, with pacer Oshane Thomas having so far claimed 2 for 44.

Regional 4-Day Standings after Round 2

Barbados 346 for 5 (Drakes 94, Chase 82*; Barnes 2-56) vs Jamaica (Yet to Bat)

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Barbados Pride delivered a strong first-day performance against the third-placed Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park in Kingston, amassing 346 for five.

There were contributions all around for the Pride, with Jonathan Drakes (94), who fell frustratingly shy of a ton, being one of three batters to score half-centuries.

Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier made 74, while Roston Chase is set to resume batting on 82 alongside Leniko Boucher (40*).

Brad Barnes (2/56) has been the pick of the Scorpions bowlers, with Khari Campbell (1/44) and Odean Smith (1/74) claiming a wicket apiece.

This year’s tournament will see the team with the most points at the end of the bilateral series advance directly to the final from May 17–20, while the second- and third-placed teams will face off in a playoff from May 10–13 for the remaining spot in the grand finale.