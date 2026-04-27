Humble, Respectful, Unstoppable: The Making of Kelvin Pitman

When you meet Kelvin Pitman, you would never believe he is someone who told Courtney Walsh he is coming for his record.

That’s because the Antiguan fast bowler is soft-spoken, grounded and the kind of person whose typical day includes a good breakfast, YouTube videos, some work with his family and relaxing at home.

With the ball in hand though, you get the idea he is someone who has spent years in the unglamorous trenches of sport, long before anyone was watching, working on his craft while inspired by the greats. Growing up in Antigua, the foundation of his development was family, first and always, while his community of Bethesda Village also played its part.

"They always pushed me to do better no matter the circumstance and always believed in me. When I felt down, they always gave me the motivation and encouragement to go out and do better,” he shared.

A lifelong cricket fan, Pitman’s journey to the professional ranks began in earnest when he was selected for the Antigua under-17 side.

Kelvin Pitman

"It was a great feeling traveling overseas and being around the guys. I think that's what propelled me to like the sport more and to put my all in it. That's where I really started,” he recalled.

When pressed to name the influential figures who shaped his cricket life, Pitman was careful not to single anyone out, but one name he offered freely is that of West Indies pacer and countryman Alzarri Joseph.

"To call names now might be a bit biased but along the way, I've worked with quite a few people who have improved my game and me as a person."

"The way Alzarri goes about his game at international level and even when he's back home playing club cricket or training with the Leeward Islands, that's something that I really want to mimic going forward,” he commended.

From childhood, watching his peers pull on the Leeward Islands shirt was something he aspired to do. Fast forward to the 2026 West Indies Championship, Pitman made his debut against Trinidad and Tobago at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadum and with it came the permanent memory of the match which brought him six wickets.

"Taking six wickets on my debut, I didn't think that would ever happen so I'm really grateful for that opportunity. It's a debut I won't forget."

Athletes are acutely aware that most fans don’t know or have an interest in the difficult moments behind the scenes and “Kello” is honest about the unseen moments on the journey to the highest levels of sport.

"The setbacks, the failures, long nights, the days where you train harder than anyone else and still not see the results that you want; I think that's the hardest part of the journey. Staying disciplined and motivated along the way, that's what pushed me to continue what I was doing,” he revealed.

“Everyone will get the same opportunities, but once you make use of every opportunity and give it your all, that's what separates those who are successful and those who are not.”

When his fellow Antiguans hear the name Kelvin Pitman, he wants them to think of a “hardworking, respectful guy that always wants to do better and elevate himself” and judging from his work ethic, humility and respect for the game, Antiguans have another son in whom they should be well pleased.

CWI