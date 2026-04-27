Da Silva’s double ton puts T&T in control; Barbados enforce follow-on against Jamaica

Guyana is locked in a tense battle with Windwards

Leewards 88 for 4 (Gore 60*, Carty 18; Phillip 2-37) trail T&T 522 for 9 dec. (Da Silva 220, Jangoo 83; Gore 4-86) by 434 runs

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride have taken charge of their respective third-round contests in the 2026 West Indies Championship following two days of action, while Guyana Harpy Eagles have been evenly matched by the Volcanoes.

The Red Force restricted the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to 88 for 4 at stumps at the Antigua Recreation Ground, still 434 runs adrift of their first-innings total of 522 for nine declared, despite an unbeaten counter-attacking 60 (69 balls) from Karima Gore.

Anderson Phillip has so far taken figures of 2 for 37, with Khary Pierre (1/5) and Joshua James (1/29) claiming a wicket apiece. Gore and Justin Greaves (4*) will resume batting on Day 3.

Led by a brilliant double-century from captain Joshua Da Silva, the Red Force piled on 275 additional runs earlier in the day before declaring just after Tea. Da Silva converted his overnight score of 72 into a masterful 220, while Amir Jangoo (83) added 14 runs on the day, with Terrance Hinds contributing 44.

Gore led the Leewards' attack with figures of 4 for 86, as Oshane Thomas claimed 2 for 70.

T&T's Joshua Da Silva

Guyana 242 & 44 for 2 (Chanderpaul 19*, Imlach 16*; John 1-7) trail Windwards 223 all out (Hodge 74, Athanaze 50; Motie 4-52) by 63 runs

Elsewhere in Antigua and Barbuda, champions the Guyana Harpy Eagles are locked in a tense battle with the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Harpy Eagles will resume Day 3 batting on 44 for two, trailing by 63 runs with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (19*) and skipper Tevin Imlach (16*) at the crease.

Ryan John (1/7) and Gilon Tyson (1/11) have so far claimed one wicket each.

The Harpy Eagles earned a 19-run first-innings lead by dismissing the Volcanoes for 223 in 71.3 overs, responding to 242. Overnight batters Kavem Hodge (74) and Stephan Pascal (43) went on to share in a 93-run second-wicket partnership for the Windwards, with captain Alick Athanaze scoring an even fifty.

Gudakesh Motie was once again the most effective bowler for the Guyanese, claiming 4 for 52, as Nial Smith assisted with 2 for 27. The Windwards had begun the day at 22 for one.

Jamaica 142 & 22 for 1 (King 15*, McKenzie 7*; Bishop 1-10) trail Barbados 439 all out (Drakes 94, Chase 84; Mindley 3-62, Smith 3-91) by 275 runs

The Barbados Pride are nine wickets away from victory against the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park, where 16 wickets fell on the day, after restricting the hosts to 22 for one at stumps in their second time at bat.

Brandon King (15*) and Kirk McKenzie (7*) will resume battle on Day 3 for the Scorpions, who were forced to follow on after being dismissed earlier in the day for 142 in 51 overs.

McKenzie (31) and opening partner John Campbell (36) top-scored for Jamaica in their first innings, as spinners Roston Chase (5/28) and Joshua Bishop (4/31) ripped through the Scorpions’ line-up.

Prior to that, the visitors added 93 runs for their remaining five wickets to be dismissed for 439 in 112 overs on the stroke of lunch. Chase (84) added just two runs to his overnight 82, as Leniko Boucher converted his overnight 40 to an even fifty. Shamar Springer contributed 45, batting at No. 8.

Marquino Mindley (3/62) and Odean Smith (3/91) were the pick of the Jamaican bowlers.