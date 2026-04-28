Republic Bank, CWI confirm 2026 edition of ‘Five For Fun’ Primary Schools Programme

The initiative has been expanded to include Barbados

Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies have officially renewed their partnership for the 2026 staging of the Primary Schools ‘Five for Fun’ Cricket Programme, reaffirming their shared commitment to youth development and grassroots cricket across the Caribbean.

Five for Fun, which is entering its sixth year, provides boys and girls aged 7–11 with structured access to the sport. The initiative seeks to introduce children to the fundamentals of the game through a modern and exciting format.

The 2026 season will run from April to September, hosted in Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. This year, the programme continues its regional expansion with the addition of Barbados to the roster.

Five for Fun Participants

More than 320 primary schools across 187 communities are expected to participate, engaging over 10,000 children in structured coaching sessions and competitive play.

Richard S. Sammy, Group Vice President, Republic Financial Holdings, and Vice President, Republic Bank, shared:

“At Republic Bank, we believe in the power of sport as a conduit for building confidence, character, and transforming lives. Our continued partnership with Cricket West Indies through the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Programme reflects our commitment to youth development and strengthening communities across the Caribbean. Through this initiative, we are not only introducing children to the joy of cricket but also helping them develop important life skills such as teamwork, discipline, resilience, and ambition. These lessons extend far beyond the field and help prepare them for success in every aspect of life. We are proud to support a programme that creates meaningful pathways for the next generation, both in sport and in leadership across our region.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies Chris Dehring said:

“Cricket West Indies is tremendously proud of our continued partnership with Republic Bank on the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket programme, as it continues to grow as a vital grassroots initiative, combining cricket development with life skills in a safe and engaging environment where young boys and girls can learn, express themselves, thrive, and grow. It reflects a shared commitment to ensuring cricket remains a meaningful part of the school experience while creating clear development pathways for young talent across the Caribbean to progress both on and off the field.”

The programme operates in close collaboration with Ministries of Education and Sport, National Cricket Associations, the national primary schools’ system, local clubs, and other stakeholders.

Several 'Five for Fun' alumni have progressed to represent their respective countries on national junior and senior teams.