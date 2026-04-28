Kingsmen battle Falcons at Arnos Vale in CPL opener

The 2026 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will feature several historic milestones for the tournament. St. Vincent & the Grenadines will host matches for the first time, with the opening fixtures scheduled for the Arnos Vale Stadium.

The competition will feature seven teams, another first. The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Jamaica Kingsmen, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Saint Lucia Kings, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are joined by reigning champions the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The season will consist of 39 matches set to take place from 7 August to 20 September, when Barbados will host its maiden CPL final.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, said: “With an expanded tournament in 2026, we are delighted to be bringing CPL cricket to St Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time. We are equally excited about hosting finals week in Barbados, where we have ambitious plans to deliver the biggest and most memorable finale in the tournament’s 14-year history. Each year, our goal is to raise the bar, and I am more confident than ever that CPL 2026 will be our best season yet.”

​(All times listed are local to the host venue)

CPL 2026 Fixtures





