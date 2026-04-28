Bishop’s 5-fer pushes Barbados into playoffs; Chanderpaul’s century set Windwards 319 runs to win

Leewards trail T&T by 17 runs with six second-innings wickets remaining

Barbados 439 (Drakes 94, Chase 84; Mindley 3-62, Smith 3-91) beat Jamaica 142 & 286 (Smith 73, King 63; Bishop 5-72) by an innings and 11 runs

The Barbados Pride have confirmed their place in the 2026 West Indies 4-Day Championship playoffs following a dominant innings and 11-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in the third-round contest at Sabina Park.

Led by an impressive five-wicket haul from spinner Joshua Bishop, who claimed 5 for 72, the visitors wrapped up the win just after the Tea interval, dismissing the Scorpions for 286 in 70.4 overs in their second innings.

Jamaica began the day on 22 for one, needing an additional 275 runs to make the Pride bat again after being forced to follow on in response to Barbados’ first-innings total of 439 all out.

All-rounder Odean Smith top-scored for the hosts with 73. He shared in a promising 86-run eighth-wicket stand with Abhijai Mansingh (35). After which, Jamaica scored only six runs.

Brandon King converted his overnight 15 into a half-century (63), with Kirk McKenzie (12) adding just the five runs to his overnight seven.

Jomel Warrican chipped in with figures of 2 for 39 for the Pride, who claimed victory inside three days.

Barbados Pride

Windwards 223 & 17-1 (Auguste 7, Hodge 4*; Joseph 1-4) need 302 runs to beat Guyana 242 & 299 (Chanderpaul 117*, Motie 53; Dember 3-52)

Meanwhile, champions the Guyana Harpy Eagles batted themselves out of a tough position to leave the Windward Islands Volcanoes needing 302 additional runs for victory heading into Wednesday’s final day at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Windwards, who are chasing 319, got to stumps on 17 for one, with Kavem Hodge and Stephan Pascal set to resume batting on identical scores of four.

After starting the day on 44 for 2, with a lead of 63, Guyana added 255 runs before being dismissed for 299 in 99.1 overs.

Earlier in the innings, they were restricted to 129 for six before a 91-run recovery seventh-wicket stand between centurion Tagenarine Chanderpaul (117) and Gudakesh Motie (53) steadied the ship.

The Windwards’ attack was led by three wickets apiece for Kenneth Dember (3/52) and Ryan John (3/58).

Leewards 345 & 160 for 4 (Carty 84*, Andrew 27; Phillip 3-30) trail T&T 522 for 9 dec. (Da Silva 220, Jangoo 83; Gore 4-86) by 17 runs

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes need 17 more runs to force the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to bat again heading into the final day at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

The Leewards got to stumps on 160 for 4, following on with Keacy Carty unbeaten on 84, alongside skipper Justin Greaves (19*). Anderson Phillip has followed up his first-innings 4 for 92 with figures of 3 for 30 so far. While Terrance Hinds has claimed 3 for 49.

The Hurricanes, who recorded 417 runs on the day, were earlier dismissed for 345 in 72.2 overs in their first innings, thanks to a brilliant century from wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton (121) and a shot-filled 90 from Karima Gore.

The Leewards had resumed the day on 88 for four, responding to the Red Force’s first-innings 522.