Guyana advance to final with win over Windwards; T&T draw to confirm playoff place

Carty’s 147 and Greaves’ 122 help Leewards earn draw

Guyana 242 & 299 (Chanderpaul 117*, Motie 53; Dember 3-52) beat Windwards 223 & 225 (Athanaze 64, Jeremiah 25; Motie 4-82) by 93 runs

Defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles have booked a direct spot in the final of the 2025 West Indies Championship after a 93-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on the final day of their third-round encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, which confirmed their place atop the league points standings.

It was the Harpy Eagles' seamers who did the damage early in the day, picking up two wickets in the morning session to restrict the Windwards to 103 for three at Lunch, chasing 319 for victory.

Skipper Alick Athanaze (64) and Johann Jeremiah (25) shared in a hope-renewing 74-run fourth-wicket stand on either side of the interval before Veerasammy Permaul (3/41) removed the latter, initiating the spin takeover.

Guyana Harpy Eagles

The last seven Windwards wickets fell to spinners, led by Gudakesh Motie, who claimed the wicket of Athanaze on his way to figures of 4 for 82, helping dismiss the Volcanoes in the second session for 225 in 68 overs.

The Windwards had earlier begun the day on 17 for one.

Leewards 345 & 467 for 7 (Carty 147, Justin Greaves 122; Phillip 4-89) draw with T&T 522 for 9 dec. (Da Silva 220, Jangoo 83; Gore 4-86)

Any hopes the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force had of toppling leaders Guyana ran into a Leeward-kind of hurricane on Day 4 at the Antigua Recreation Ground, forcing them to settle for a playoff spot opposite the Barbados Pride.

The Hurricanes scored 307 runs on the day while losing just three wickets to earn a draw.

Keacy Carty converted his overnight 84 into a stubborn 147 before captain Justin Greaves joined the centurion’s club with a classical knock of 122. The two shared in a 174-run fifth-wicket stand to frustrate T&T for 45 overs.

Rahkeem Cornwall (66*) and Jahmar Hamilton (50*) then followed up with a 112-run unbroken eighth-wicket stand before the teams shook hands with an hour left in the day’s play, with the Leewards 467 for seven.