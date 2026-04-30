CWI pays tribute to GCA's Norman Gilbert

Cricket West Indies President, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow's statement on the passing of Norman Gilbert:

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of Mr. Norman Gilbert, President of the Grenada Cricket Association and Member of the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity in Grenada and across the region.

Norman was a committed and visionary leader who served the game with distinction. His unwavering dedication to the development and promotion of cricket in Grenada, and his genuine passion for uplifting the sport at all levels, have left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Norman Gilbert

He was widely respected for his integrity, humility, and his ability to inspire players, administrators, and stakeholders alike. His contributions extended far beyond administration. He was a true steward of the game who believed deeply in its power to unite and uplift communities.

At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the Grenada Cricket Association and the people of Grenada as they mourn this significant loss. Norman’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the strong foundation he helped to build for cricket in Grenada.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.