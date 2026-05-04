Kevin wickham: Honouring his Father Through his Performances on the Field

Each step that is taken on a cricket field is more than just a movement, but it becomes a memory in motion for Barbados Pride batter Kevin Wickham, who is using his bat and performances to honour his late father, Herbert.

Wickham lost his father just over two years ago, but every run carved through the offside, every dive on the boundary, carries a memory stitched into it. He steps onto the pitch not just as a player, but as a son determined to honour a legacy by turning grief into purpose.

Just over a week ago the 23-year-old etched his name into regional cricket folklore by becoming the third Barbadian since the turn of the century to score twin hundreds in a regional match, joining Kraigg Brathwaite (102 & 122 vs Guyana, 2015) and Ryan Hinds (168 & 150 vs Leeward Islands, 2006).

Kevin Wickham

Following his mammoth performance, Wickham reflected on what he describes as the toughest period of his fledgling career.

“When my father passed, that was the toughest part for me, I was here in Jamaica when I got the news that he wasn’t doing too well and I left for home, and after returning to playing after the funeral, I wasn’t doing too well on the field because it was really tough,” he shared. “The guys showed me a lot of support because it was more mental than physical, and having their support kept me above ground and helped me maintain high standards and be where I am supposed to be.”

Getting the opportunity to stake his claim on the biggest stage is the goal of a new chapter in Wickham’s journey, even as he continues to feel the missing presence of his parent.

“I think about my dad all the time because he was very supportive, he never really watched the games by coming to the grounds, but he would always listen to the radio, a more old, schooled way.” He expressed. “Every time I came home, he could tell me how much I scored, what I should and shouldn’t have done. To this day I miss him because I miss having those conversations, and when I’m not doing too well, I try to think back to his advice.”

It was with this motivation that the Jamaica Scorpions bowlers faced the full force of the stylish right-handed batter, who smashed six fours and 12 towering sixes in a dominant first-innings 153, before following up with a sparkling unbeaten 108.

“The first innings century was very special to me because that is now my highest first class score, so that is a very good achievement because I came at the stage where the team was in a bit of trouble, so my aim was to stay at the crease for as long as possible and get a good total for the team,” Wickham said. “The second one I found myself in a similar position where the team was in a bit of trouble, but the mindset was the same, get the team in a good position.”

Heralded as one of the region’s emerging stars after a splendid century against Zimbabwe in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, his transition through the levels has been a learning curve.

“This phase has been different, a lot tougher in terms of expectations after coming out of Under-19 cricket because I had a few low scores, but coach always told me just to stick to my plans and when the runs are coming stay in decent touch as long as possible because in cricket a player will have more failures than success.”

“I set myself a personal goal of scoring three hundreds in this bilateral series and putting the team in good positions and I’ve scored two so far, and with a start like that I’m looking to better it as the games goes on.”

Kevin Wickham has already created waves with his five centuries at an average above forty in 22 matches, but he is continuing to look inward, knowing that somewhere beyond the noise, his father is still there, living the dream right alongside him.

CWI