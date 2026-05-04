Regional coaches applaud CWI's high-performance plans

Across the cricketing world, nations have invested heavily in high-performance systems, sports science, and cutting-edge technology, raising the standard of preparation and performance at every level.

The reality for the Caribbean is clear; natural talent alone is no longer enough to consistently compete and dominate. To keep pace with the modern game, there must be a deliberate shift towards structured development, advanced facilities, and integrated support systems that match those of the world’s leading cricket nations.

Cricket West Indies, with the full backing of the Antigua & Barbuda government, is taking a decisive step in this direction by announcing its plans to develop a High-Performance Campus at the site of the Coolidge Cricket Ground, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where elite sport, education, and commercial activity intersect.

For the coaches on the front lines of the ongoing West Indies Championship, this move has been applauded, with the view being expressed that it is critical to the future of West Indies cricket.

Robert Haynes, Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach and former selector, believes the planned facility is essential in bridging that gap.

"I think it's a magnificent idea. When I was a selector, it was always spoken about in terms of having something for the youngsters. I think it's a magnificent effort by the Antiguan government and Cricket West Indies to get this going because we need it."

Haynes pointed to the widening gap between the Caribbean and other cricketing nations in terms of investment in elite development systems.

"With limited first-class games available, you need your younger players to be in a system that you can depend on because in international cricket, everybody else has a High-Performance centre.”

Windward Volcanoes Head Coach Keon Peters echoed that sentiment, noting that the region’s challenge is not a lack of ability, but the absence of the structures needed to maximise it.

"With the amount of talent that we have, for us to compete against the other international teams we must have this in place. We know resources have been difficult for us, and I think it's a good initiative by Cricket West Indies. It's never too late to start."

Trinidad and Tobago Head Coach Rayad Emrit made the point that in addition to talent development, there is the issue of retention, highlighting the need for a stronger system to carry players beyond the youth level.

"I honestly think there's a lot of talent in the Caribbean coming through from Under-19, but after Under-19 a lot of them fade away and we don't get those core players coming through the system”, he said.



"I think we have enough players who have natural talent, and one of the main factors for us not producing the players that we thought we would have is the facilities."



The proposed campus aims to address this gap by embedding professionalism into every aspect of player development, from technical training and sports science to media readiness and personal development.

Leeward Islands Head Coach Steve Liburd believes exposure to such an environment will be transformative.

"Across the world, there are lots of high-performance centres all around and they reap benefits for younger players over time. Having such a centre will be beneficial for West Indies cricket on a whole with players being exposed to technology, having a place where they can go and do media work and develop their skills."

Guyana Head Coach Ryan Hercules shares that optimism, viewing the initiative as a turning point in aligning the region with global best practices.

"This is something overdue, but whenever it's here, it's here. When that starts, we will probably start seeing a change in West Indies cricket."



Former West Indies fast bowler and current Barbados Pride Head Coach Vasbert Drakes emphasised that while the campus is a major step, the broader goal must be a region-wide uplift in infrastructure and systems.

"I think it would be great if all the franchises in the Caribbean would be in a position where they can have a high-performance system, because we have tremendous talent and we want a better pathway system for them”, he stated.

"It is good to see that the West Indies is going in that direction, but I would also like to encourage all of the territorial boards to find a way through government and local sponsors to make it work."

For too long, the Caribbean’s natural flair has carried it onto the global stage. But in today’s game, sustained success belongs to those who combine talent with preparation, technology, and world-class systems.

The planned High-Performance Campus represents a clear and focused strategy geared towards ensuring West Indies cricket is not just rich in talent, but also fully equipped to compete with the best in the modern era.

CWI