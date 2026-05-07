Powell to captain Jamaica Kingsmen; Russell and Allen also return

The franchise acquired the trio via ‘special draft privileges.'

The Kingsmen franchise has guaranteed that the Caribbean Premier League will return to Jamaica this summer, studded with home stars, following the marquee acquisitions of Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, and Fabian Allen.

The trio was selected through special draft privileges granted by the CPL, allowing the new team the option to make the first three picks in the draft.

Russell, the former West Indies all-rounder, was a two-time winner in his eight years with the now-defunct Tallawahs. The 38-year-old makes the move from the Trinbago Knight Riders, where he’s spent the last four seasons.

Rovman Powell

Powell, in the meantime, played seven seasons with the previous Jamaican franchise, including a victorious 2022 campaign. He is expected to lead the Kingsmen, ending his three-season stint with the Barbados Royals.

Local outlet The Jamaica Observer has reported that the Kingsmen were also eyeing a return for Royals’ opener, Brandon King, a move hindered by draft rules that permit a maximum selection of one player from any single existing team.

The Kingsmen have therefore pivoted to all-rounder Fabian Allen, a key feature in the 2022 title run.

Jamaica previously hosted the Tallawahs franchise from 2013 to 2023.

The full draft selections for teams will be announced on the CPL’s social media channels on May 15, 2026.