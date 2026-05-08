50 years of West Indies Women

President Dr. Kishore Shallow reflects on the West Indies' induction into Women's international cricket:

Today (May 7), we proudly commemorate the 50th anniversary of a defining moment in Caribbean cricket, the first international match played by the West Indies Women’s team in 1976. That historic encounter against Australia marked far more than the start of a series; it signalled the arrival of West Indies women on the global stage and the formal beginning of a journey that continues to inspire generations.

Led by the pioneering Louise Browne, who had the honour of captaining the side and facing the very first ball, that team embodied courage, resilience, and belief at a time when opportunities for women in cricket were limited.

Pioneering Windies Women

Their efforts laid the foundation for the growth and recognition of women’s cricket across the Caribbean. From those early days to World Cup triumphs and global competitiveness, the progress of the West Indies Women’s game is a testament to the vision and determination of those trailblazers.

As we reflect on this milestone, Cricket West Indies honours the legacy of those pioneers whose contributions continue to shape our game. Their story is one of breaking barriers, building pathways, and defining a proud and enduring chapter in West Indies cricket history.