Auguste and Sampson among CPL Breakout retentions

All six eligible Caribbean Premier League franchises have confirmed their mandatory pre-draft Breakout Player retentions.

Under the CPL’s player draft and acquisition regulations for the 2026 season, each franchise, with the exception of the Jamaica Kingsmen, was permitted to retain one player ahead of the draft, who had to be selected from the team’s Breakout Player category.

Retentions:

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons – Joshua James

Barbados Royals – Ramon Simmond

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Quentin Sampson

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots – Navin Bidaisee

Saint Lucia Kings – Ackeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders – Nathan Edward

Each franchise will name a total of three Breakout Players in their final squad and will also be required to field at least one in every match throughout the season.

With only one pre-draft retention allowed—and that retention reserved exclusively for a breakout player—the remaining squad positions for all six teams will now be filled during the CPL Draft.