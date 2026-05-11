Barbados lower-order frustrates as T&T edge closer to first innings honours

Guyana respond with strong batting performance against WI Academy

Pride 262 for 9 (Boucher 80, Bishop 79*, Phillip 4-51) trail T&T 333 all out (Cooper 93, Da Silva 70; Springer 3-40) by 71 runs

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are closing in on a first-innings lead in their West Indies Championship playoff contest against Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. T&T restricted the Pride to 262 for nine at stumps on Day 2, still 71 runs adrift of their first-innings total of 333 all out.

The Red Force seamers had the Pride reeling at 47 for six early in the innings. It took significant contributions from the lower-order to bring Barbados back into the contest, with Leniko Boucher and Shamar Springer (51) sharing in an 88-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the former put on 103 runs in an eighth-wicket stand with Joshua Bishop (79*).

The Pride lost top-scorer Boucher (80) and Johann Layne (4) in the last half-hour of the day’s play to slip from 243 for seven.

T&T, starting the day at 298 for seven, lost their final three wickets for 35 runs and were dismissed in 111.2 overs.

Shamar Springer led Barbados’ attack with figures of 3 for 40, while there were two wickets apiece for Kyle Mayers (2/39), Johann Layne (2/58), and Roston Chase (2/66).

T&T Red Force

Harpy Eagles 248 for 3 (Nandu 110*, Chanderpaul 59; Motara 2-87) trail WI Academy 485 all out (Clarke 180, Goodridge 123; Looknauth 3-86) by 237 runs

Meanwhile, a classical century from Matthew Nandu has led a strong Guyana Harpy Eagles response to the West Indies Academy’s mammoth first-innings total of 485 all out in their warm-up encounter at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

The opener was left unbeaten on 110 after helping the Harpy Eagles to 248 for three at stumps, still trailing by 237 runs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul contributed 59 as skipper, Tevin Imlach (8) continued to struggle.

Zishan Motara (2/87) has so far led the Academy’s attack.

The Academy earlier added 62 runs to their overnight 423 for 6 before Nial Smith (2/61) and Thaddeus Lovell (2/88) cleaned up the tail in 101.3 overs. Overnight batters Rivaldo Clarke (180) and Amari Goodridge (123) led the Academy’s scorers.