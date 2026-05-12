Cooper’s century gives T&T 246-run lead heading into playoff final day

Nandu scores double-century; van Lange hits ton in Guyana’s mammoth response

T&T 333 & 209 for 7 (Cooper 101*, Hinds 26; Bishop 4-60) lead Pride 296 all out (Bishop 99*, Boucher 80, Phillip 4-63) by 246 runs

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have built a 246-run lead heading into a decisive final day of their West Indies Championship playoff contest against Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

T&T reached close of play at 209 for seven, thanks to a crucial century from opener Cephas Cooper, who finished the day unbeaten on 101 while having a hand in every partnership.

Joshua Bishop has led the Barbados attack, claiming figures of 4 for 60 so far, including the wicket of Terrance Hinds (26), to break a threatening 49-run stand with Cooper as T&T lost two wickets late in the day’s play.

Khary Pierre (9*) will resume batting alongside Cooper for the Red Force, who have three second-innings wickets remaining.

The Pride, who started Day 3 on 262 for 9, added 34 runs to be dismissed for 296 just before lunch in 76.4 overs as T&T earned a first-innings lead of 37 runs.

Joshua Bishop was left stranded on 99 after adding 20 to his overnight score. Anderson Phillip (4/63) was the pick of the Red Force bowlers. He was ably assisted by Terrance Hinds (3/57).

Barbados Pride

Harpy Eagles 655 for 8 (Nandu 237, van Lange 133; Motara 5-199) lead WI Academy 485 all out (Clarke 180, Goodridge 123; Looknauth 3-86) by 170 runs

Meanwhile, the Guyana Harpy Eagles, who were led by a masterful double-century from Matthew Nandu, batted all three sessions in their warm-up encounter against the West Indies Academy at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

Nandu converted his overnight ton into a brilliant 237 as the Harpy Eagles added 407 runs to their overnight 248 for 3, amassing 655 for eight at stumps.

He shared in a 255-run fifth-wicket stand with 19-year-old debutant Jonathan van Lange, who also notched a milestone, scoring a brisk 133 to put Guyana in the driver’s seat.

Zishan Motara has been the pick of the Academy bowlers so far, claiming a laboured five-wicket haul with figures of 5 for 199.