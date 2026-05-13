Royals franchise relaunches as Barbados Tridents ahead of 2026 CPL

In a major announcement today, The Government of Barbados and the Royals Sports Group (RSG) revealed that the iconic “Barbados Tridents” franchise will be making a return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as part of an ambitious One Barbados initiative.

This historic three-year partnership is intended to be part of a much larger national movement, where the newly-relaunched Barbados Tridents will serve as a beacon of national pride, reaffirming the franchise as a year-round national asset and introducing what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind public–private partnership in elite franchise cricket.

After five years as the Barbados Royals, the franchise will return to its national colours in a brand-new redesigned matchday jersey.

Speaking on the historic announcement, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pointed to the significance of the One Barbados partnership as the island prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.

“As Barbados marks its 60th year of Independence, the One Barbados partnership encapsulates everything that we, as a young nation have accomplished thus far,” stated Mottley.

“The return to the Barbados Tridents reflects our confidence, our pride and our ambition as a nation, as we begin to chart the path towards our next 60 years. Cricket has long been a core pillar of our national identity and self-determination. As such, it is incredibly fitting that through this partnership, we will see ourselves represented, in our national colours, with a name that speaks to who we are.”

Barbados Pride Relaunch

She continued, “We want to make sure that the Barbados Tridents is at the heart of our national story - inspiring our young people, strengthening our global presence, and demonstrating how sport can serve the wider national interest. We welcome this innovative public–private partnership that presents a new model for collaboration between government and professional sport, as well as the renewed commitment of the Royals Sports Group to Barbados, our people and our future.”

Through the partnership, the Government of Barbados and the Royals Sports Group have agreed in principle to the Government becoming a minority co-investor in the franchise, subject to the relevant approvals. This strategic alignment is designed to reinforce the team’s role as a national asset and a pillar of Barbadian pride, while aligning public purpose with private-sector expertise in elite franchise sport. The partnership also represents the Royals Sports Group’s renewed long-term commitment to Barbados, with a multi-year commitment designed to deliver year-round impact well beyond the CPL season.

Manoj Badale, Lead Owner of the Royals Sports Group, affirmed the Group’s commitment to the franchise, stating, “One Barbados is a landmark partnership and, we believe, a first-of-its-kind public–private collaboration in elite franchise cricket. It reflects our long-term belief in Barbados - not only as a cricketing powerhouse, but as a nation with deep global relevance across sport, tourism, investment and innovation.”

Majority ownership and day-to-day management of the franchise will remain unchanged, with the team continuing to operate as part of the Royals Sports Group, one of the world’s leading multi-team sports ownership platforms. The One Barbados partnership signifies RSG’s deepening commitment to Barbados and the Caribbean Premier League, underpinned by a partnership underpinned by ambition, long-term stability and a clear focus on success on and off the field.

“Relaunching the franchise as the Barbados Tridents, playing in the national colours, is a powerful statement of pride and intent," continued Badale.

“We remain fully committed to Barbados, to the CPL, and to one clear ambition: sustained success, with both the men’s and women’s CPL titles brought home to the island.”

The Royals Sports Group’s longstanding affinity with the colour pink, which originated through its charitable initiatives including support for cancer awareness and women’s empowerment, will continue to be proudly embraced by the relaunched Barbados Tridents. As part of One Barbados, the franchise will host a dedicated charity match during the CPL season, raising funds for Barbadian charitable causes and reinforcing the team’s commitment to social impact alongside on-field success.