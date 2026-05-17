Anderson Phillip: Staying true to his preparation and trusting his skills

While attention often shifts to cricket’s brightest stars, Anderson Phillip has spent years building his reputation the hard way, through discipline, consistency and results. Now, with Trinidad & Tobago Red Force on the brink of regional glory, the experienced seamer is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career.

There would be no greater reward for Phillip on May 20 than helping his native Trinidad & Tobago Red Force capture the West Indies Championship title against defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The 29-year-old enters the final as the tournament’s leading fast bowler with 21 wickets at an average of 17.95, including a five-wicket haul. Yet amid the excitement of spearheading a pace attack alongside Jayden Seales, Phillip credits simple principles and discipline for the transformation in his performances this season.

“I wouldn't say I did anything differently. It's just about maintaining my training and physical fitness as well. I have been bowling well for a long period of time so, it's just about continuing that and keep putting in the work and that's why the results are starting to show now.”

Rather than setting targets based on numbers, Phillip believes operating at an optimum level naturally increases his chances of success.

Red Force's Anderson Phillip

“To be honest, the way the tournament was structured, I didn't set a specific target. It was just about executing and having a good performance throughout the tournament by hitting the ground running from game one, and the results are showing now," Phillip said.

While Trinidad & Tobago Red Force managed to take all 20 wickets against Barbados Pride at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the pacer credited the diversity and balance within the bowling attack as the foundation of the team’s success.

“Bowling with Jayden is just all the motivation you need because we bowl together as a pair and we enjoy it.” Phillip explained. “I don’t think we would change anything, there is a strong balance in the attack. ​ We back and enjoy each other's success. Whoever has the ball in hand has a job to do and we support each other.”

The ultimate goal for Trinidad & Tobago Red Force is to dethrone defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles and reclaim regional supremacy, but for Anderson Phillip, ending the team’s two-decade title drought is equally significant.

“It's been our aim because it's been 20 years, and I believe this is the closest we've gotten since then,” Phillip shared. “So, you know, the guys are pumped.”

CWI