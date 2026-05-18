Windies Women begin final preparations in Wales ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the arrival of a 16-member contingent of West Indies Women in Newport, Wales for a high-intensity preparatory camp from May 14–23 in the build-up to the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The camp forms a critical phase of the “Maroon Warriors” preparation programme ahead of an important tri-nation T20 series in Ireland featuring the hosts Ireland and Pakistan, which will provide valuable match exposure in conditions similar to those expected at the upcoming global tournament.

The squad will utilise the 10-day camp to sharpen all aspects of their game through technical sessions, tactical planning, match simulations, fitness conditioning, and team-building exercises as they continue preparations for their long-awaited return to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup stage.

West Indies Women Training Camp Participants:

Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shermaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Windies Women

The West Indies Women enter this period of preparation determined to make a strong statement and having reached the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the team believes it has grown significantly in experience, depth, and confidence over the past two years.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, spoke to the value of the location of both the camp and the tri-series, as the regional side seek to the repeat the historic triumph of ten years ago when they won the 2016 tournament.

“The opportunity to train in the United Kingdon and then also get the experience of playing competitive matches in Ireland in similar conditions immediately prior to the start of the June 5th tournament is invaluable”, said Bascombe.

“This period will be utilized to help the squad gel, cement gameplans and remain connected. We are looking forward to a great showing by several key veterans and the emergence of our future stars, on the back of this extended preparation.”

The camp in Wales follows a deliberate preparation pathway designed by CWI and the team management unit, which has already included white-ball contests against Sri Lanka and Australia earlier this year.

The upcoming tri-series in Ireland is expected to provide another valuable opportunity for the squad to fine-tune combinations and strengthen execution under pressure before the World Cup officially begins.

The West Indies Women begin the tri-nation series on May 28th against Ireland, with their final fixture being against Pakistan on June 3rd, before returning to England for the World Cup and their first encounter against New Zealand on June 13th. The final squads for the tri-nation series, as well as the World Cup, will be announced later.

CWI