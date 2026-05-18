Seales adds 4-fer to unbeaten 70, handing T&T first-innings honours against Guyana

Red Force 260 all out (Seales 70*, Pierre 40; Paul 3-28) lead Harpy Eagles 245 all out (Paul 51, van Lange 46, Seales 4-55) by 15 runs

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowled valiantly on Day 2 to earn a 15-run first-innings advantage over the defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles in the Cricket West Indies Championship final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday.

The Harpy Eagles were dismissed for 245 on the stroke of stumps, responding to the Red Force’s first-innings total of 260 all out. Guyana's innings followed a similar pattern to that of T&T, with the lower-order stepping up after a fragile top-order performance.

Batting 90 minutes in an extended first session, the Harpy Eagles were restricted to 46 for two at the lunch interval, with Jayden Seales accounting for both Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Matthew Nandu (0).

Terrance Hinds (3/46) then claimed the wickets of Kevlon Anderson (9) along with the scalps of Tevin Imlach and Kemol Savory, for identical scores of 17, to tip the game squarely in T&T’s favour with Guyana 93 for five.

Tevin Imlach and Joshua Da Silva

It took a crucial 82-run sixth-wicket stand between Jonathan van Lange and Keemo Paul to bring the Guyanese back into the contest. van Lange would eventually fall for 46 in a typically exquisite spell of controlled line and length from Seales, with the score 175 for six.

Top-scorer Paul (51) then added 22 runs for the seventh-wicket with Gudakesh Motie, who contributed a vital 33, as the Harpy Eagles' lower-order accumulated 70 runs for the last four wickets.

The Red Force, who resumed the day on 240 for nine, added 20 runs to their overnight total before Paul ended the 98-run 10th-wicket stand between Seales and Phillip by removing the former for 26 with the score on 260.

Seales was left unbeaten on 70, as Paul (3/28) and Nial Smith (3/51) finished with three wickets apiece.