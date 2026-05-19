Permaul responds to Lewis’ century with 3 late wickets as T&T build 278-run lead

Red Force 260 & 265 for 8 (Lewis 122*, Jangoo 48; Permaul 3-13) lead Harpy Eagles 247 all out (Paul 51, van Lange 46, Seales 4-55) by 278 runs

Three late wickets from Veerasammy Permaul pulled the Guyana Harpy Eagles back into the West Indies Championship final against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on Tuesday’s penultimate day at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Evin Lewis’ brilliant unbeaten century had the Red Force pulling ahead in the contest, as the left-hander found different partners with which to forge crucial stands, successfully staving off potential momentum-swinging spells from the Guyanese attack until the final hour of play.

After bowling just seven of the previous 68 overs, captain Tevin Imlach turned to Gudakesh Motie and Permaul as a last resort. Permaul responded with a potential match-winning three-wicket spell of 3 for 13, breaking a 54-run sixth-wicket stand between Evin Lewis and Terrance Hinds before accounting for the attacking Kharry Pierre and Jayden Seales as T&T slipped from 259 for five to 265 for eight.

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Batting through the day, Lewis (122*) earlier shared in a 101-run third-wicket stand with Jason Mohammed (37) before putting on 73 for the fourth wicket with Amir Jangoo (48). Keemo Paul also picked up three wickets, claiming figures of 3 for 47.

The Red Force began the day with a slender 13-run first-innings lead.