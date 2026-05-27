Alzarri Joseph: It Hurts Having to Watch on TV, Unable to Help My Teammates

For ten months, the game moved on without him, but with this summer’s home series fast approaching, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is ready to lace up his bowling shoes and once again represent the senior men’s team.

Joseph was ruled out of competitive action for the latter part of 2025 due to a lower back injury. However, just 72 hours after rejoining his teammates, the 29-year-old is already showing signs of settling back in following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Eager to make his return to international cricket, the pacer has stepped up his preparation during the ongoing high-performance white-ball camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground as he works his way back into selection contention.

“It feels good, obviously had a bit of a layoff through injury so it’s good to be back playing and playing with the squad,” Joseph shared. “It’s been good, a bit challenging but good because I feel a bit stronger, feel a little bit fitter so I think I’m going well so far.”

Alzarri Joseph

Holding the distinction of being the youngest West Indian to take a five-wicket haul in One-Day Internationals, Joseph admitted it was difficult watching from the sidelines, especially after missing the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“It was very challenging, a tough period obviously having to sit down, not being able to help the team, not being able to contribute in any way possible but I had to get through my rehabilitation, my strengthening and conditioning to get back into peak form to perform.”

Joseph holds the record for the fastest to a 100 one day international wickets, however the records are just a stepping stone to become an elite level competitor for the pacer.

“To be honest for me, you can always improve, you can always get better, I’m not one that thinks that I’m ever at my best, I always think that I can do better and there are skills that I can improve on. I will say that I’m in good shape but there is always room for improvement, “Joseph said.

The Antiguan believes the West Indies fast-bowling unit, featuring Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde possesses the right mix of talent, energy and aggression to make a major impact on the international stage beginning this summer.

“We want to be the best in the world; it’s going to take some time and some work but like I said the game is evolving so we must evolve with the game,” Joseph expressed. “It is now for us to understand what is required by us as fast bowlers to go out on the park and produce good performances that will make the Caribbean people proud.”

Records and milestones may already follow Joseph, but the West Indies pacer insists his journey is far from complete as he continues striving to reach the highest level of the game.

“I play to win, I want to win by any means necessary, obviously fairly but I want to get to World Cups, challenge for world cups and I want to take West Indies cricket to higher rankings.”

Joseph added, “I don’t want to retire and not leave this team in a better position than when I came in because I wouldn’t feel accomplished.”

CWI