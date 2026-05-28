Matthews’ 82*, clinical bowlers help Windies dominate Ireland for winning start to tri-series

Windies use nine bowlers to start final stretch of World Cup preparation

West Indies 104 for 2 (Matthews 82*, Taylor 10*; Canning 2-16) beat Ireland 103 all out (Prendergast 25, Paul 21; Joseph 3-8) by 8 wickets

The West Indies began their Women’s International tri-series involving Pakistan and Ireland by defeating the hosts by 8 wickets in the opener in Dublin on Thursday.

Hayley Matthews dictated the chase of 104. The Windies captain was majestic in a signature knock, smashing 82 unbeaten runs from 44 balls, seeing the Caribbean side to victory at 104 for two.

Matthews cleared the ropes three times while carving 11 boundaries as West Indies raced home with 51 deliveries to spare.

Deandra Dottin (3) and Qiana Joseph (6) both fell cheaply to Ava Canning (2/16) with Windies 35 for two in the sixth over before Stafanie Taylor (10*) joined Matthews, and the pair shared in a 37-ball 69-run unbroken stand to seal the win.

Hayley Matthews, Orla Prendergast and Fatima Sana

Sharing the new ball with Chinelle Henry, Zaida James (2/10) earlier accounted for openers Alana Dalzell (0) and Amy Hunter (11) to quickly restrict the Irish to 19 for two in the fourth over.

Jahzara Claxton then removed Rebecca Stokell (7) to begin the fifth, with the score on 23 for three as Ireland avoided further casualties to finish the powerplay with 36 runs on the board.

Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul set about the rebuild, sharing in a 38-ball 44-run fourth-wicket partnership. They would, however, fall in consecutive overs, in a phase where Ireland lost four wickets in four overs.

Paul first fell to Afy Fletcher for 21 before Matthews removed Prendergast for 25. Claxton (2/9) completed a return catch to dismiss Louise Little for 6, while Karishma Ramharack had Canning caught for an identical score.

With the opposition 88 for seven in the 14th, Matthews turned to Joseph and Taylor as her eighth and ninth bowling options.

While Taylor had a catch put down in her solitary over, Joseph produced a triple strike in her second to wrap up the Ireland innings at 103 in 17 overs.