Windies defend 199 in 25-run win over Pakistan as batters fire in Women’s tri-series

A dream day of execution: Windies batters come good while seamers get early wickets

West Indies 199 for 6 (Glasgow 42, Matthews 40; Rameen 2-27) beat Pakistan 174 for 8 (Riaz 37, Fatima 27; Henry 2-13) by 25 runs

The West Indies earned a second win in their ongoing Women’s International tri-series, defeating Pakistan by 25 runs at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Friday. In a refreshing change, Windies produced a well-rounded batting display to set Pakistan 200 runs to win before their bowlers made exceptional use of the new ball, setting up a deserved win.

Although early wickets have been a rare commodity for West Indian seamers in recent times, they picked up three in four overs to leave Pakistan climbing uphill in an already high chase.

Opening the bowling, Shawnisha Hector nicked off Gull Feroza (4) with the last ball of the first over. Chinelle Henry, in the meantime, delivered a match-winning spell of 2 for 13 from the other end.

The 30-year-old removed Muneeba Ali (2) in the second before accounting for Ayesha Zafar (7) in the fourth, restricting Pakistan to 28 for three.

Despite finishing the powerplay 52 for four, Pakistan scored at a healthy rate of 8.6 rpo through the middle overs, thanks in part to top-scorer Aliya Riaz’s 28-ball 37. Jahzara Claxton brought an end to Riaz’s fighting hand at 139 for seven in the 17th.

Hayley Matthews, Orla Prendergast and Fatima Sana

Skipper Fatima Sana came in at No. 8 and smashed 27 off 14 before falling to Hector (2 for 21) in the ultimate over, as Pakistan finished on 174 for eight.

Jannillea Glasgow had earlier led the West Indies scorers with an eye-catching 25-ball 42 from No. 7. Glasgow had joined Chinelle Henry after Pakistan threatened to pull things back with the quick wickets of set batters, Stafanie Taylor and Claxton.

This left Windies 122 for five in the 14th. Glasgow and Henry scripted a brilliant response, scoring 65 runs in their 37 deliveries together at the crease before Glasgow was run out in the final over.

Henry remained unbeaten, scoring 33 from 17, to finish the innings and push the West Indies up to 199 for six from their 20.

In a rare sight, Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin handed the Caribbean side a rapid start, putting on 57 runs (30) for the first wicket. Matthews’ wicket (40 from 20) was the lone casualty for Windies in the first phase, which they finished on 61 for one.

West Indies, however, found themselves 66 for three in the eighth after Nashra Sandhu had Deandra Dottin bowled for a tame 17 before Rameen Shamim accounted for Qiana Joseph (4).

Claxton (17) then partnered with Taylor to provide a serving of the stuffing Windies had been craving from their middle order. They put on 54 runs from 30 balls for the fourth wicket, with Taylor scoring a crucial 39 (23 balls).

Rameen Shamim (2/27) and Nashra Sandhu (2/29) were the pick of the Pakistani bowlers.