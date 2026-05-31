Hetmyer back in Windies ODI plans as they seek automatic World Cup qualification

Shimron Hetmyer has been included in West Indies’ 15-member squad for their three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for June 3-8 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

With Hetmyer set to join the team ahead of the third and final encounter, Cricket West Indies revealed that the 29-year-old has been drafted in to help the Caribbean side push for automatic qualification to the 2027 50-Over World Cup, following “his impressive performances during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

West Indies ODI Squad Against Sri Lanka:

Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer

Shimron Hetmyer

The squad also sees the return of fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who had been sidelined since July 2025 due to a back injury, along with Gudakesh Motie, who missed the series away to New Zealand back in November.

Head Coach Daren Sammy says the team’s strong recent form at home has boosted confidence.

“Sri Lanka are a disciplined and skillful ODI unit, especially in conditions that demand patience and smart cricket,” Sammy said.

“For us, this series is about setting the standard, intensity in the field, clarity with the bat, and consistency with the ball. We want to play fearless but intelligent cricket and continue building the identity we believe West Indies cricket should represent.”

“In our desire to make home a fortress in ODI cricket, I want the team to win moments consistently rather than relying on individual brilliance, which we have stressed for the last 18 months,” he added.

The squad arrived in Jamaica today following the conclusion of the 10-day training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.