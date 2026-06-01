Windies lose to Ireland in rain-affected Women’s tri-series clash

Ireland 99 for 5 (Prendergast 71*, Stokell 12; Hector 2-21) beat West Indies 141 for 8 (Glasgow 36, Campbelle 21; Canning 2-11) by 1 run on DLS

The West Indies suffered their first loss in the ongoing Women’s International Tri-Series, going down to Ireland by 1 run via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Dublin on Monday.

Despite stuttering to an under-par score, the Caribbean side gave a valiant attempt at defense before a decisive burst of showers.

Shawnisha Hector (2/21) removed both Alana Dalzell (0) and Arlene Kelly (1) in the first over, leaving Ireland three for two to hand West Indies a dream start in their defense of 142.

Skipper Orla Prendergast, however, found a partner in Rebecca Stokell, and the pair dictated Ireland’s recovery as they finished the powerplay without further loss on 49 for two.

The introduction of Qiana Joseph into the attack then saw Windies forcing their way back into the contest. The orthodox bowler put an end to the 57-run (48 balls) partnership, accounting for Stokell (12) in the ninth with Ireland 60 for three.

Zaida James and Afy Fletcher

A brilliant sprinting catch from wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle handed Hayley Matthews the wicket of Leah Paul (1) in the following over before a superb throw from Jahzara Claxton in the deep found Alice Tector (3) short of her ground.

Suddenly, the hosts were 65 for five.

The West Indies were one run ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score when the rain began to hover, with Ireland at 95 for five with six overs remaining.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Louise Little (9*) hit a boundary off the lone delivery of Claxton’s 15th, flipping the table and putting the Irish one run ahead on 99 for five, enough for victory when the match was called off.

The West Indies had earlier laboured to 141 for eight in their 20 overs following a subpar display from their top order.

The Caribbean side was restricted to 21 for two in the fourth over after openers Matthews (1) and Deandra Dottin (16) fell cheaply. Things got worse when Joseph was dismissed for 17, as they managed 43 for three in the first six overs.

Partnerships proved difficult to build, with there being three runs separating Claxton’s run-out on 11 and Stafanie Taylor’s retirement with the score 53 for four. Taylor chewed up 18 balls for her nine runs before being forced off the field.

The first bit of momentum was injected into the innings by a 33-ball, 44-run partnership between Jannillea Glasgow and Campbelle for the 6th wicket.

The latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 21 with the West Indies at 97 for five in the 16th before Glasgow was run out for a top score of 36 (26).

Zaida James then contributed 14 (8 balls) to give the Windies bowlers something to work with.

Ava Canning (2/11) and Orla Prendergast (2/26) led the Irish attack.