West Indies lose ODI opener to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 303 for 7 (Nissanka 79, Mendis 72; Forde 2-44) beat West Indies 262 (Hope 56, Greaves 45; Chameera 4-67) by 41 runs

The West Indies began their home summer in sour fashion, suffering a 41-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first game of their three-match ODI series at Sabina Park on Wednesday.

Needing 304 runs for victory, Windies failed to make a game of the chase, losing ground on direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as a result.

The Caribbean side hadn’t played One-Day International cricket for six months prior to the contest, and it showed. They were ODI-rusty. The bowlers, particularly the seamers, were wayward; to the extent that the 20 extras reflected on the scorecard only tell a partial tale.

Despite restricting Sri Lanka to 32 for one in the powerplay, they found wicket-taking difficult throughout the middle overs. Although this is a well-documented weakness, their struggle to find lines on a damp wicket magnified the matter.

The Sri Lankan innings was a measured one, shaped by a dropped catch that saw Pathum Nissanka put down by Keacy Carty off the first ball of the contest, Jayden Seales the aggrieved party.

Kusal Mendis (Getty Images)

Nissanka took advantage of the reprieve, going on to top score with 79. He shared in an innings-defining 136-run (128 balls) second-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis.

Mendis (72) was dismissed by a low Matthew Forde full toss, with Nissanka following soon after, dismissed by Roston Chase, with the score on 177 for three in the 35th over.

A 39-ball, 44-run fourth-wicket stand between Charith Asalanka and Pavan Rathnayake then laid the platform for acceleration at the death, which was orchestrated by Janith Liyanage.

Liyanage was left unbeaten on 44 from 29 balls, helping Sri Lanka to 85 runs from the final ten overs, ending on 303 for seven.

There was a trio of two-wicket spells from Matthew Forde (2/44), Roston Chase (2/47), and Jayden Seales (2/67).

In their response, the West Indies were given a start from their openers, with Justin Greaves (45) and John Campbell (17) putting on an even fifty for the first wicket before the latter was run out.

The only other partnership of significance was between Shai Hope (56) and Keacy Carty (27). The pair shared in a 52-run third-wicket stand before Carty was brilliantly caught in the 21st over with the score on 125 for three.

While Hope remained at the crease, Windies were in with a shout. He would stay until they added 42 more runs before he too fell, leaving Windies 167 for five in the 31st.

Despite their desperate attempt to counter, the lower order struggled to keep up with both the pace of Dushmantha Chameera (4/67) and the scoring rate. Chase’s 33 came in 46 balls, while Gudakesh Motie needed 30 for his 21, as Windies were eventually dismissed for 262 in 49.2 overs.