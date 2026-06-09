New Jamaica Empress franchise joins WCPL ahead of 2026 season

The 2026 season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League is set to feature four teams for the first time, with the newly formed Jamaica Empress franchise joining Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Jamaica Empress logo

This year’s competition will take place entirely in Barbados, with all matches being played over a ten-day period during the first two weeks of September.

A statement from the CPL revealed that, “The tournament has been re-engineered from the ground up to create a platform that celebrates and amplifies the unique voice of Caribbean women - a voice that is distinct, powerful and deserving of its own spotlight.”

“The WCPL is about much more than what happens on the field,” said Pete Russell, WCPL CEO. “We are creating a platform where women can be celebrated, communities can come together, and young girls can see clear pathways to success in sport and beyond.”

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​Hayley Matthews, WCPL player, said: “I’ve seen firsthand the impact of WCPL on women across the region. It’s powerful and far-reaching. It illuminates the potential in every girl, giving them not just visibility, but something to believe in and a dream to chase.”