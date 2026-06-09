Andrew, Springer added to West Indies squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Jewel Andrew and Shamar Springer have been included in the West Indies’ 15-member squad for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for June 11–14 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

This series marks the West Indies’ first T20 assignment since the team’s Super Eight exit at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February and March.

West Indies T20 Squad vs Sri Lanka

Shai Hope (c)

Jewel Andrew

Ackeem Auguste

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Gudakesh Motie

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer

CWI says pace bowler Alzarri Joseph was not considered for selection as part of workload management plans and will continue his training and preparation ahead of the two-match test series to be held in Antigua.

“This series is an important one for us, as it’s our first since the World Cup in India, where the team played with passion, fight, and the togetherness that West Indies cricket is built on," Head Coach Daren Sammy.

"Our focus now is to build on those foundations, continue growing as a team, and make our fans proud with the way we compete against Sri Lanka.”

Match Schedule

1st T20I: June 11 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 7:30pm in Jamaica/8:30pm AST

2nd T20I: June 13 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 7:30pm in Jamaica/8:30pm AST

3rd T20I: June 14 – Sabina Park, Jamaica @ 7:30pm in Jamaica/8:30pm AST